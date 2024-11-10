Punjab's children heart surgery program treats 530 children

The Chief Minister's Children Heart Surgery Program in Punjab has made significant strides, with 530 successful surgeries performed on children suffering from heart ailments.

In a statement, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz emphasized the importance of each child’s health, reaffirming the government’s commitment to ensuring that every effort is made to save their lives. She also highlighted that the program would extend its services to children with heart conditions from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other provinces, further expanding access to vital healthcare.

The initiative is part of a broader effort to provide specialized medical treatment for children in need, ensuring that they receive the necessary care regardless of their geographical location.