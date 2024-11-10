Punjab to install air purifiers across districts to tackle smog

Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency Director General, Dr. Imran Hamid Sheikh, has ordered the installation of air purifiers across all districts of Punjab to tackle severe smog conditions.

This directive comes amid hazardous air quality in cities including Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, and Gujranwala.

A formal notification was issued, mandating the installation of an adequate number of air purifiers in shopping malls and commercial plazas. Owners of these establishments are urged to ensure clean air for their customers.

On Sunday morning, Lahore, the capital of Punjab, was engulfed in thick smog, reducing visibility to just a few meters in the outskirts.

Tragically, seven people lost their lives in various smog and fog-related traffic accidents across the country on Sunday.

Additionally, the Motorway Police closed several motorway sections on Sunday due to dense smog. According to spokesperson Syed Imran Ahmed, sections of M2 from Lahore to Kot Momin, M4 from Pindi Bhattian to Abdul Hakeem, and M5 from Multan to Sukkur were all shut down.

Travelers are advised to journey between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. to minimize risks due to reduced visibility.