Sunday, November 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Punjab to install air purifiers across districts to tackle smog

Punjab to install air purifiers across districts to tackle smog
Web Desk
3:40 PM | November 10, 2024
Lifestyle & Entertainment, Environment, Health, National

Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency Director General, Dr. Imran Hamid Sheikh, has ordered the installation of air purifiers across all districts of Punjab to tackle severe smog conditions.

This directive comes amid hazardous air quality in cities including Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, and Gujranwala.

A formal notification was issued, mandating the installation of an adequate number of air purifiers in shopping malls and commercial plazas. Owners of these establishments are urged to ensure clean air for their customers.

On Sunday morning, Lahore, the capital of Punjab, was engulfed in thick smog, reducing visibility to just a few meters in the outskirts.

Tragically, seven people lost their lives in various smog and fog-related traffic accidents across the country on Sunday.

Additionally, the Motorway Police closed several motorway sections on Sunday due to dense smog. According to spokesperson Syed Imran Ahmed, sections of M2 from Lahore to Kot Momin, M4 from Pindi Bhattian to Abdul Hakeem, and M5 from Multan to Sukkur were all shut down.

PIC directs SBP to release list of employees with dual nationality within 10 days

Travelers are advised to journey between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. to minimize risks due to reduced visibility.

Web Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1731217733.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024