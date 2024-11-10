Rubab music, Kalash dances attract visitors to KP Pavilion at Lok Mela

Peshawar - The traditional rubab music and Kalash dances attracted a large number of visitors to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pavilion at the Lok Mela, which was set up to showcase the unique and indigenous culture of the province.

During his visit to the KP Pavilion at Lok Virsa, Zahid Chanzeb, Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tourism, Culture, Archaeology, and Museums, praised the organisers for their tasteful display of folk music and local culture.

“The KP Pavilion at Lok Mela has showcased the province’s ancient culture in the best possible way,” he said, adding that the artisans of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are the living custodians of the region’s cultural heritage. He emphasised that the pavilion had provided an opportunity for artisans from different districts of the province to present their crafts.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority Director General Tashfeen Haider, Director of Admin and Finance Umar Arshad, General Manager of Tourism Sajjad Hamid, Event Manager Haseena Shaukat, and other prominent figures were also present. Zahid Chanzeb noted that the KP Pavilion at the folk festival featured skilled artisans demonstrating their handicrafts, which had become a major attraction for incoming tourists. “The various stalls at the pavilion not only provide artisans with the chance to showcase their skills to the world, but they also send a positive message about the province. The pavilion attracts millions of local and international visitors,” he added.

He explained that the purpose of participating in the festival was to present a soft image of the province, raise global awareness about KP’s rich cultural heritage, and support local artisans and artists.

The KP Pavilion features 30 stalls displaying a wide range of handicrafts and cultural items, including mosaic art, Mizari work, traditional hand-made bags from Islampur, Charsadda slippers, Kundi work, lacquer art, woodcraft, Jinnah caps, pottery, Mughal art, clay products, and even items made by prisoners from the provincial Prison Department.

The pavilion also showcases traditional foods from the province, such as Painda, Chapli Kebab, rice pulao, Tikka Boti, chicken boti, and others.

A special section dedicated to the Kalash tribe has been set up, where Kalash men and women demonstrate their unique culture. The pavilion also features the traditional Pashtun “Hujra,” the historic Qissa Khawani Bazaar of Peshawar, and a traditional “Qahwa Khana” (green-tea house) to entertain tourists. Traditional rubab music is being performed to captivate visitors.

Additionally, the pavilion displays videos and documentaries about various tourist destinations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and features a tourism information desk where visitors can learn more about the region’s cultural and tourist attractions.

A special Khyber Pakhtunkhwa music show at the Lok Mela will be held on Wednesday (November 13), featuring performances by various singers from the province.

The much-awaited annual Lok Mela is currently being held at the National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa), offering a diverse cultural extravaganza for art lovers. The event is organised by Lok Virsa, an autonomous cultural organization working under the National Heritage and Culture Division.

This year’s festival marks the golden jubilee of Lok Virsa (1974-2024), with several new and innovative attractions added to the event. The main objective of the festival is to promote Pakistan’s indigenous folk heritage, strengthen national harmony and integration among all federating units through a cultural perspective, and provide a platform for master artisans, folk artists, folk musicians, and folk dancers to showcase their talents at the national level.