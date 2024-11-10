SACM KP orders steps to address jail issues

Peshawar - In a swift response to concerns raised about the poor administrative conditions at District Jail Timergara, Humayun Khan, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Prisons, has directed immediate corrective measures following a surprise inspection of the facility.

During his visit, Humayun Khan observed several critical issues, including poor cleanliness, substandard food quality, and numerous complaints from inmates regarding mistreatment. As a result, the SACM issued directives for the immediate removal of the Jail Superintendent, Deputy Superintendent, and Assistant Superintendent. All senior staff members were instructed to report directly to the Directorate of Prisons for further action.

Humayun Khan also took the time to meet with the inmates, listening to their grievances about the unsatisfactory conditions, which included allegations of inhumane treatment, subpar food, and inadequate hygiene. He emphasized that such practices would not be tolerated under any circumstances and that immediate steps would be taken to rectify the situation.

The Special Assistant further inspected the jail’s food supply and cleanliness arrangements in the prison kitchen, as well as the healthcare facilities in the jail hospital. His findings were alarming, prompting him to order a full review of the management and an immediate transfer of the prison staff.

Addressing the situation, Humayun Khan stated, “The conditions at District Jail Timergara are unacceptable, and we will ensure that no one, including prisoners, is subjected to inhumane treatment. I am committed to implementing reforms that reflect the vision of our leadership, including founding chairman Imran Khan and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur, to improve the conditions in our prisons.”

He also assured that similar surprise inspections would be conducted across all the prisons in the province. “Those failing to perform their duties responsibly will face strict consequences,” he added.

Accompanying Humayun Khan during the visit was Feroz Shah, the Chairman of the Tehsil, who expressed his full support for the measures being taken to address the issues at the jail.

The government is committed to transforming the prison system into a rehabilitative environment where inmates are treated with dignity and respect, in line with the vision of societal reintegration.