Second Most Polluted City: Karachi

The recent designation of Karachi as the second most polluted city in the world raises serious concerns for the health and well-being of its citizens. This alarming situation highlights the deteriorating air quality caused by industrial emissions, vehicle exhaust, and poor waste management.

According to the World Health Organisation, air pollution is responsible for over 4.2 million deaths globally each year. Karachi frequently records air quality index levels far above acceptable limits, with pollutant concentrations often exceeding recommended thresholds by over 100 µg/m³. The impacts are severe: research shows that around 20% of children in cities suffer from respiratory issues linked to poor air quality.

The economic toll is equally troubling. The World Bank estimates that Pakistan loses over $6 billion annually in productivity and healthcare expenses due to air pollution. Low-income families disproportionately bear this burden, as they are more likely to live in heavily polluted areas and lack access to adequate healthcare.

Immediate action is needed. The government must prioritise investments in renewable energy, improve public transportation, and enforce stricter pollution controls. Public awareness campaigns on the consequences of pollution and initiatives for community involvement in sustainability efforts are also essential. Karachi’s standing among the world’s most polluted cities should be a wake-up call. Without decisive action, we risk endangering both the future of our city and the health of its citizens.

MEHAR KHAN,

Karachi.