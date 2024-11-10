Security forces kill four terrorists in North Waziristan

Four terrorists were killed on Sunday during an intelligence-based operation by security forces in the Spinwam area of North Waziristan.

According to an ISPR press release, troops engaged the terrorists’ location, and after a fierce exchange of fire, two were neutralized.

In a separate incident, security forces detected a group of terrorists attempting to cross the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in the Spinwam area of North Waziristan District. The troops effectively engaged and successfully foiled their infiltration attempt.

Sanitization operations are underway to clear the area of any remaining threats. Security forces remain resolute in their commitment to securing Pakistan’s borders and eradicating terrorism from the country.