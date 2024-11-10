Sunday, November 10, 2024
Security Forces kill six khwarij in North Waziristan

Web Desk
11:03 AM | November 10, 2024
Security Forces have killed six khwarij during an intelligence based operation in Spinwam area of North Waziristan.

According to ISPR, the operation was conducted on reported presence of khawarij in the general area of the district.

During the operation, own troops effectively engaged khwarij's location as a result of which, six khwarij were killed while six got injured.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from killed khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as killing of innocent civilians.

Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country.

