Senator Samina Zehri unveils plans for human rights policy framework to support labourers

ISLAMABAD - Chairperson Senate Committee on Human Rights, Samina Mumtaz Zehri has announced plans to create a comprehensive policy framework aimed at addressing human rights issues, particularly those impacting labourers. The committee will collaborate with various stakeholders to formulate this framework, which will be presented to both the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister of the province. Senator Zehri also called on the management of the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) to share insights from the upcoming Sustainable Development Conference (SDC) to elevate these critical issues on national agenda, stressing the importance of addressing human rights, climate change, and other urgent issues, stating that while the problems are well-known, it was now time to focus on finding solutions. In a panel discussion titled ‘Socio-Climate Compliance for Resilience of Labour and Industry’, the senator said she had been actively advocating for workers’ rights in Balochistan, a region rich in natural resources. “However, many workers in Balochistan’s mines are unaware of their rights, leading to various health issues and challenges related to climate change.” She highlighted that labourers lack proper training and equipment, and many were not registered. Despite the presence of 800 coal mines in Balochistan, only 500 labourers are officially registered, and many of them work multiple jobs, she said, adding that the conditions for labourers were inadequate, with no access to ambulances or educational facilities. The senator recounted a conversation with officials from the Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI), who mentioned that workers received their benefits only after 50 years. When she inquired whether the workers were informed about this, the officials indicated that they only communicate with the workers’ supervisors. She expressed her dismay at this situation, noting that the minimum wage was not being provided to labourers in the region. In commending the efforts of SDPI for organising the SDC moot, she emphasised that this event presented a valuable opportunity to address critical issues related to human rights and climate change. She stated that the discussions would be compiled and presented to the Prime Minister for consideration in the national agenda. Federico Santos Azcarate, Labour Issues Expert, from Washington DC said the challenges faced by workers in extreme heat conditions underscore a critical choice between prioritizing health and safety versus maintaining profits. Recent observations during significant flooding emphasize the importance of making decisions that prioritize the well-being of employees and communities. Cambodia, he said, has recently experienced a concerning increase in heat waves, with 2024 marking the highest average temperatures recorded in 170 years. These heat waves are now occurring four times more frequently than historical averages, posing major health risks, particularly for socially disadvantaged groups. Unfortunately, the impacts of these temperature extremes can be difficult to quantify, he added. In her presentation, Rabia Razzaque from the International Labour Organisation (ILO) discussed the ‘Global Report on Heat at Work: Implications for Safety and Health’, which highlighted that each year, 2.41 billion workers worldwide were affected by heat waves, various diseases, and the impacts of climate change. Dr Shafqat Munir, Deputy Executive Director SDPI and author of the Socially and Environmentally Compliant Brick-Kiln Framework (SECBKF) called upon brick kiln owners and buyers of bricks to implement the Framework to protect labour through compliance on social and labour standards and environmental standers. He was of the view that owners should get their labour registered with EOBI, Social Security, and Workers Welfare Fund to move away from the ‘peshgi’ culture (advances) and the buyers of bricks should pay some extra amounts to the owners in lieu of the construction sector’s carbon emissions.

Given that the brick kiln sector in Pakistan is not regulated, the owners do not pay contributions to social protection institutions on behalf of the labour and they do not implement the labour laws to ensure worker safety and security. Senior Adviser in the construction industry Ikram Rasheed stated that Pakistan produced 60 billion bricks annually, supported by 18,000 brick kilns. “While there has been considerable discussion regarding the rights of workers in this sector, practical measures have yet to be implemented.”

He emphasised the necessity for systemic change, advocating for the replacement of traditional bricks with blocks in infrastructure and construction projects. He suggested providing small loans to workers to enable them to cultivate vegetables and fruits, thereby contributing to a reduction in carbon emissions. Rasheed also highlighted the importance of adopting prefabricated building structures. He said that Bangladesh’s focus on microfinance banking could play a significant role in diminishing bonded labour.

The panelists included Mohammad Tahseen, executive director South Asia Partnership Pakistan; Mahnaz Rehman, former resident director Aurat Foundation Karachi; Farhat Parveen, executive director NOW Communities Karachi; Dr Navsharan Singh, former senior programme Specialist International Development Research Centre (IDRC) India; Dr Saba Khattak, former SDPI executive director; and current executive director Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri.

Speakers spoke at length about the services of Karamat Ali, saying that the labour activist had left everlasting imprints on their hearts due to his commanding expertise on human rights. They said the late labour leader was an embodiment of freedom of thought, justice and labour movements. He was also a rights activist, sociologist, visionary and a revolutionary torch-bearer of the labour class. Mohammad Tahseen said Karamat Ali was a revolutionary and a Marxist and a known labour rights activist, but at the same time worked for internal and regional peace. Dr Navsharan Singh said Karamat Ali was a dedicated sociologist and peace activist as it stemmed from his belief in a better world. Karamat Ali’s death was a big loss for labour movements not only in Pakistan but all over the region. Abid Qaiyum Suleri narrated Karamat Ali’s story where the late activist served the people by distributing them food and medicines. Saba Khattak said Karamat Ali always fought for justice, peace, women and labour rights.