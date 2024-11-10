Seven killed in smog-related traffic accidents across Pakistan

Dense smog and fog caused multiple traffic accidents in different parts of Pakistan on Sunday, resulting in the deaths of seven people and injuries to more than 20 others.

In a tragic incident on the National Highway in Thatta, six vehicles collided due to zero visibility caused by the thick fog, leading to five fatalities and leaving 11 others injured. The victims were immediately transported to the Thatta Civil Hospital for treatment.

In another smog-related accident in Bhakkar, two people lost their lives and 10 others were injured when a passenger bus collided with a stationary trailer on the road. The bus, which was en route from Uch Sharif to Rawalpindi, was involved in the crash during heavy fog. Several of the injured passengers are reported to be in critical condition and have been moved to a nearby hospital for urgent care.

Authorities have urged the public to exercise caution and limit unnecessary travel in the affected areas. The Motorway Police have also advised drivers to take extra care while driving, as visibility continues to be poor due to the ongoing smog and fog conditions.