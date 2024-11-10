Sunday, November 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Sindh Governor, CM vehemently condemn Quetta terrorist explosion

Sindh Governor, CM vehemently condemn Quetta terrorist explosion
Our Staff Reporter
November 10, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori and Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah have vehemently condemned a terrorist blast in Quetta railway station on Saturday.

In their separate communiques, they expressed their deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious lives in the explosion.

The governor and CM  said expressed their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased. They termed the explosion as a cowardly act of terrorism. They also prayed for the recovery of the injured persons.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1731125229.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024