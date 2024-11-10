Sunday, November 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Smog engulfed entire Bahawalpur region

NEWS WIRE
November 10, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

BAHAWALPUR  -  A thick smog wave has engulfed entire Bahawalpur region,reducing visibility by seven to ten feet and affecting routine traffic on roads. Smog has been continuing remaining persist in the entire region for second consecutive day here on Saturday. It has reduced visibility by seven to ten feet in morning time. The smog has badly affected routine traffic on roads.

There was no installation of smog measuring equipments in Bahawlapur, However, the meteorological websites narrating details about smog level in Punjab province have claimed that Bahawalpur region received smog by 261 to 271 point in Air Quality Index (AQI).

The local Met Office has forecast that smog would remain persist in the region for next few days until it received rainfall.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1731125229.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024