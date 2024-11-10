Smog engulfed entire Bahawalpur region

BAHAWALPUR - A thick smog wave has engulfed entire Bahawalpur region,reducing visibility by seven to ten feet and affecting routine traffic on roads. Smog has been continuing remaining persist in the entire region for second consecutive day here on Saturday. It has reduced visibility by seven to ten feet in morning time. The smog has badly affected routine traffic on roads.

There was no installation of smog measuring equipments in Bahawlapur, However, the meteorological websites narrating details about smog level in Punjab province have claimed that Bahawalpur region received smog by 261 to 271 point in Air Quality Index (AQI).

The local Met Office has forecast that smog would remain persist in the region for next few days until it received rainfall.