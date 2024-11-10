Sunday, November 10, 2024
Spurious gram powder factory unearthed

NEWS WIRE
November 10, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD  -  The Punjab Food Authority (FDA) Saturday unearthed a factory producing spurious ‘Besan’ (gram powder) and arrested an accused besides sizing various items and material from the unit. Additional Director PFA Tariq Mehmood Gill said here on Saturday that a team, on a tip-off, conducted a raid at Jhang Road in Partab Nagar where spurious ‘Besan” was being prepared from maize and its waste material after mixing chemicals and colour to it. The PFA team seized 4,200-kg maize and its material in addition to confiscating 1,600-kg spurious ‘Besan’, grinding machine, and other items. The team also arrested an accused from the spot and handed him over to the police after getting a case registered against him, he added.

