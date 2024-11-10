Talha Waheed sets sights on Guinness World Record in lawn tennis

LAHORE - Talha Waheed, a seasoned senior tennis player from Pakistan, has had a celebrated career in national tournaments, capturing numerous titles in the 35+, 40+, and 45+ doubles categories. An experienced international competitor, Talha has also represented Pakistan in ITF senior world ranking tournaments, with his best ranking reaching 144 in the 40+ doubles category. Driven by a desire to constantly improve, Talha was inspired when he came across a Guinness World Record for “Most Successful Tennis Serves in One Minute (Male),” held by John Perry of the USA, who set the record at 42 serves in Tucson, Arizona, on December 1, 2019. Motivated to surpass this record, Talha applied to Guinness World Records, committed himself to rigorous training, and prepared over three months to attempt this feat. Talha made his official attempt on November 8, 2014, at Lahore’s SICAS School Tennis Club, adhering strictly to all guidelines set by Guinness World Records. Confident in his performance, he said: “I followed all instructions precisely, and my serve count has surpassed the current record. I am hopeful, InshaAllah, that I will bring this title to Pakistan.” He expressed heartfelt gratitude to SICAS Tennis Club, as well as the witnesses, timekeepers, photographers, and his supportive friends and family who were present. Talha also shared that tennis is a family tradition, as his sons have also won national doubles titles in their respective age categories, and they all plan to continue their passion for tennis.