Tarar rules out lawyers’ movement against 26th constitutional amendment

LAHORE - Federal Minister Information and Broadcasting Ataullah Tarar said Saturday that the government was committed to forging unity among political forces and empower the youth as per vision of poet of the East Allama Dr. Muhammad Iqbal.

Talking to the media after visiting Allama Dr. Muhammad Iqbal’s mausoleum on the occasion of 147th birth anniversary here on Saturday, he said there was never such urgent need to implement Iqbal’s philosophy in our lives than today, adding Allama complete adherence to Iqbal’s thought is the path to progress and prosperity. While responding to a question, he said that the May 9 anarchists are bent upon destabilising the country, adding who has stopped the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government from paying heed to education, health and youth affairs of the province. ‘Instead of paying homage to Allama Iqbal on his birth anniversary today, the PTI was holding a protest rally in Swabi,’ the Information Minister said on misguided political vision of a political party. On Palestine, Ataullah Tarar said Kashmir and Palestine issues should be above political interests, adding that nobody from PTI had condemned the statement of Zak Goldsmith in favor of Israel. He said why a single political party did not participate in the All Parties Conference (APC) on Palestine which was convened by the government.

To a question, he said Al Qadir University was a sham project and acres of land was ill-gotten by the PTI founder. On the terrorist attack at Railway station in Quetta, he said all steps will be taken to eradicate terrorism from the country and the law enforcement agencies are committed to the cause, adding the founder PTI brought the Taliban leaders back and put the national security at risk.

On the 26th constitutional amendment, he said there was no chance of lawyers’ movement as the 26th constitutional amendment embodies the decades-long demands of the lawyers on the formation of judicial commission, and appointment of the Chief Justice of the apex court.

He said the lawyers are unanimous on the amendment. The Information Minister, to a question, said ICC Champions Trophy has been allocated to Pakistan and it will be held in Pakistan, adding that cricket should be free of political agendas. The Minister extended best wishes to the ailing President Asif Ali Zardari, expressing the hope he recuperates well and returns home soon. Information Minister Ataullah Tarar reiterated the coalition government’s resolve to make Pakistan great. The Information Minister said that the government is committed to empower the youth as per vision of poet of the East Allama Dr. Muhammad Iqbal and the various initiatives have been launched to carve a bright future for the youth of the country. Paying glowing tribute to the ‘Dreamer of Pakistan’, he said Iqbal is revered all over the globe as a visionary and the Muslim Ummah needed to follow Iqbal’s concept of ‘Khudi’.

The Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) government has always endeavored to keep the country first and unite other political parties on common national agenda,adding that the efforts to put country’s economy on the right track are coming to fruition.

He said foreign investments are pouring in the country due to the efforts of the Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, foreign remittances have soared while dearness is receding. “The Saudi businesses like Aramaco and Albaik are setting up ventures in Pakistan while Abu Dhabi businesses are ready to invest. Azerbaijan government has also promised to invest two billion dollars,” he added,

Ataullah Tarar said that the premier Shehbaz Sharif is inviting investment instead of loans, adding that Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Azebaijan are making a collective investment of 11 billion dollars in the country and this will create new opportunities for the youth.

He said Pakistan has a huge skilled manpower and this was a source of precious remittances.

“The government is committed to promoting business-to-business (B2B) rather than government-to-government (G2G) ventures,” the minister responded.

On the foreign policy front,he said the holding of SCO summit in Pakistan was a great success as prime minister of 12 countries attended the summit, adding that many countries are supporting Pakistan for the membership of BRICS.

He said the rupee is stronger today while flour and petrol prices have been slashed a great deal.