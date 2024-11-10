Sunday, November 10, 2024
Three crushed to death in road accident

NEWS WIRE
November 10, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MUZAFFARGARH  -  Three motorcyclists were crushed to death in a collision between a loaded rickshaw near at Adda 2-R  Sultan colony road in premises of Sanwan police station on Saturday. According to police sources,Saleem,Waris and Talib were going to their workplace on motorcycle when all of a sudden motorcycle was collided with a speeding loaded rickshaw. Resultantly,they fell down and died on the spot when a speeding tractor trolley crushed them under its wheels. Rescue officials reached the spot,shifted the bodies to Rural Health Centre Sanwan. Further investigation was underway.

Newsletter Subscription

