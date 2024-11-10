Three crushed to death in road accident

MUZAFFARGARH - Three motorcyclists were crushed to death in a collision between a loaded rickshaw near at Adda 2-R Sultan colony road in premises of Sanwan police station on Saturday. According to police sources,Saleem,Waris and Talib were going to their workplace on motorcycle when all of a sudden motorcycle was collided with a speeding loaded rickshaw. Resultantly,they fell down and died on the spot when a speeding tractor trolley crushed them under its wheels. Rescue officials reached the spot,shifted the bodies to Rural Health Centre Sanwan. Further investigation was underway.