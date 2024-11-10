Trump secures final swing state win in Arizona

President-elect Donald Trump won the state of Arizona in the presidential election on Saturday against Democratic rival Kamala Harris, flipping a final swing state that Democrats had claimed in 2020, according to The Associated Press.

With Arizona’s 11 electoral votes, Trump, a Republican, has secured 312 electoral votes.

Harris received 226 electoral votes. In the 2020 election, President Joe Biden won the battleground state that Trump had previously carried in 2016.

As of Saturday, neither party has reached the threshold to claim control of the House of Representatives, though both have made gains in the race to secure the needed 218 seats.

Democrats currently hold 202 seats, while Republicans have 213 in the House.

Trump achieved a decisive victory against Harris in Tuesday’s election, becoming the first Republican nominee to win the popular vote in two decades.

Republicans have also secured a significant majority in the Senate, having picked up four seats to bring their total to 53 to the Democrats' 45.

If Republicans manage to secure the House, they will have successfully achieved a “Red Wave,” gaining control of the White House and the federal legislature.​​​​​​​