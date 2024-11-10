UAE Ambassador Al-Zaabi pledges support for smog relief efforts

ISLAMABAD - Ambassador of United Arab Emirates to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi Saturday expressed his country’s readiness to cooperate with Pakistan in sharing artificial rain technology to combat smog issues.

In an interview with PTV, Al-Zaabi emphasized the UAE’s commitment to supporting Pakistan’s environmental

efforts, adding that the collaboration between the UAE and Pakistan in sharing artificial rain technology could be a significant step forward in addressing environment challenges.

“The innovative approach of artificial rain can be a vital tool in the fight against smog, bringing cleaner air to affected communities,” he said, adding, “Building on our past successes, the UAE is once again extending an offer to Pakistan to utilize our advanced artificial rain technology to combat smog,” Ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi stated.

“In previous years, we successfully deployed our specialized helicopters equipped with artificial rain capabilities to help mitigate smog in Pakistan,” he mentioned.

“This year, we are reaffirming our commitment to supporting our brotherly country in addressing this critical environmental issue and we look forward to collaborating with Pakistani authorities to bring relief to affected communities through this innovative solution,” he concluded.