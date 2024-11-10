Water scheme reactivated after 14 years

Peshawar - The long-awaited Chashma-i-Khas Water Supply Scheme in Shakardarra, Kohat, has been reactivated after 14 years due to the intervention and active role of NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the Chief Minister’s “Awami Agenda” program.

A formal inauguration ceremony was held, attended by MPA Daud Shah Afridi, NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Director Ghazi-ur-Rehman, Kohat Division Commissioner Motasim Billah, and Deputy Commissioner Kohat, along with local dignitaries. Over 16,000 people are expected to benefit from the project.

The scheme, which began in 2010, had stalled despite significant funds spent. However, following recommendations by a committee led by DC Kohat Abdul Akram and involving PHED officials, the scheme was made functional, supplying water from the Indus River through a 16-inch pipeline.

In some areas, water supply has started immediately, with full area coverage expected within two months. NAB’s intervention also led to an FIR against those who stole pipes, and unused pipes are preserved for future projects.

Local officials and residents expressed gratitude to the NAB Chairman for the timely efforts in making this project operational.