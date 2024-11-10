World leaders condemn deadly terror attack in Pakistan

World leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim condemned a terror attack in Pakistan's southwestern province of Balochistan that killed at least 26 people.

At least 26 people were killed and many others injured in a bomb explosion at Quetta city railway station in southwestern Pakistan early Saturday, police said.

In a letter, Putin expressed "deep" sorrow over the tragedy, describing it as a "barbaric crime."

He strongly condemned the terrorist attack and called for justice for those responsible.

Underscoring Moscow's solidarity with Pakistan in the fight against terrorism, he reaffirmed his country's commitment to close cooperation with Pakistani authorities in combatting extremism and protecting citizens from violent acts.

"We are determined to continue close cooperation with our Pakistani partners against all forms and manifestations of terrorism,” Putin added.

The UN secretary-general also strongly condemned the “heinous” attack and called for the perpetrators to be held accountable.

In a message to Pakistani President Asif Zardari, Guterres sent his condolences to the families of those killed, as well as to the people and government of Pakistan.

Wishing a speedy recovery to all those injured, he hoped that those responsible for this “heinous attack would be held accountable”.

The Malaysian prime minister conveyed his "heartfelt" condolences due to the attack.

"On behalf of Malaysia, I extend our deepest condolences to the people of Pakistan, who mourn this senseless and devastating loss,” Anwar said on X.

Malaysia stands firmly in solidarity with the government of Pakistan in its steadfast fight against terrorism, he added.

Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei "strongly" slammed the terrorist explosion, expressing "deep" sympathy with the families of the victims and survivors of the tragic incident.

In a post on X, Baghaei conveyed the condolences of the Iranian government and people to the friendly and neighboring nation and government of Pakistan.

He emphasized that such terrorist acts violate all legal and human rights principles as well as humanitarian standards, and are completely unjustifiable.

Baghaei highlighted Tehran's "principled" stance on the strong condemnation of all forms of terrorism and violent extremism.

Sri Lanka also "strongly" condemned the "dastardly" terrorist attack, and conveyed its "deepest" condolences to the families of the victims and wish for the speedy recovery of those injured by the attack.

"As a country that has suffered from brutal separatist terrorism for decades, Sri Lanka stands in support and solidarity with the Government and the people of Pakistan in their steadfast commitment to eradicate terrorism," the Sri Lankan Foreign Ministry said on X.

On Saturday, Türkiye, the US, the UK, and other countries also extended their condolences to Pakistan.