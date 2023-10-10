Ace Tennis Academy players excel at national circuit

LAHORE-The players of Ace Tennis Academy, a project spearheaded by Pakistan tennis ace Aisam ul-Haq Qureshi, excelled at national circuit and outshone their opponents in the U-12, U-14, U-16, U-18 and women’s categories.

In the recently concluded Sheikhoo Steel Pakistan Open Tennis Tournament 2023, the players of Ace Tennis Academy that include Shayan Afridi (Boys U-12), Hamza Ali Rizwan (Boys U-14 Singles), Abubakar Talha (Boys U-16 Singles, Boys U-14 Doubles and Boys U-18 Doubles), Hamza Roman (Boys U-18 Singles), and Soha Ali (Girls U-18 Singles and Women’s Doubles) made their marks for their academy with medal-winning performances at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Lahore.

Sharing his views on this occasion, jubilant Aisam Qureshi said: “The Ace Tennis Academy is a fully sponsored tennis fitness and coaching program. Coaching from Mohammad Khalid, Mahboob Khan, Shahid Khan and Nameer Shamsi is supplemented with mentorship provided by myself and Pakistan’s No 1 tennis player Aqeel Khan. It is the first program of its kind in Pakistan, where currently serving leading players are providing mentorship to the young generation of tennis players.

“The Ace Academy has been sponsored by private sector organizations including BARD Foundation, Ibex, Peshawar Zalmi and Mcdonald’s, and it is dedicated to its aim of hunting, training and grooming young talent of the country and transforming them into world champions,” Aisam asserted.