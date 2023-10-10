Beaconhouse organises 5th Beaconhouse National College Fair

LAHORE-Beaconhouse School System recently held the 5th Beaconhouse National College Fair (BNCF) in Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad, which was marked as one of the biggest and most prominent college fairs in Pakistan.

The 3-day event took place at the Pearl Continental Hotel, Karachi, at the Serena Hotel, Islamabad, and at the Pearl Continental Hotel, Lahore. The fair attracted an impressive turnout of over 10,000 students and hosted more than 50 universities from 12 countries including the UK, USA, Canada, Turkey, UAE, China, Malaysia, and Hong Kong.

Amongst the prominent universities in attendance were Queen Mary University of London, University of Essex, University of Lincoln, City University of Hong Kong, Brunel University London, Bradford University, University of Waterloo, Arizona State University, LUMS, NUST, and others.

The annual BNCF gives students a unique platform to interact directly with university representatives from around the world. They are given the opportunity to explore university programmes, and understand campus life. They are also able discuss vital aspects of their academic journey, such as admissions procedures and scholarship opportunities. This first hand exposure to prospective universities equips students with insights that are specific to their individual queries and empowers them to make informed decisions.

Over the years, Beaconhouse has proven itself to be more than just an educational institution. Its continuous dedication to offering students valuable resources and experiences underscores its commitment to holistic education and its emphasis on giving students the tools they need to succeed throughout their educational journey and beyond.