Betrayed bright lights

While we observe educational systems in other nations reaching new heights, Pakistan’s educational system, especially its government-run institutions, is continuously declining. Many underprivileged families send their children to government schools and institutions due to their financial constraints.

However, whether it’s a government high school or college, the quality of education offered is subpar. Qualified teachers in subjects like science, English, and computer science are scarce, and even when available, their teaching standards are substandard. It is evident that such teachers need to further their own education. Despite receiving good salaries, most instructors lack the commitment required to provide children with a quality education. Many teachers take unannounced leaves during the week, wasting students’ time. In contrast, private schools hold teachers accountable for absences, which discourages them from taking unauthorised leaves.

The situation is even worse in government colleges. The question arises: why do students opt for coaching centres over government colleges when there are numerous coaching centres and schools offering guidance in the first and second years? The answer lies in the fact that colleges often fail to provide a proper education. For instance, during my second year, when our math teacher struggled to explain the challenging topic of integration, she took an entire week to cover it and then instructed all students to study it on their own.

In such a system, how can students approach their professors without feeling intimidated? There are numerous teachers who prioritise their grades and government salaries over the well-being of their students, often unaware of the actual number of students they teach. In such a system, how can we expect students to excel? I earnestly suggest that the Ministry of Education take strict action against such teachers. SABAHAT HASAN, Karachi.