BISEs announce Intermediate part I results

The Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) announced the intermediate part I result on Tuesday across the province.

The passing percentage was 57 pc in Lahore.

According to the results announced by the BISE Lahore, 97,100 students passed the exam in Lahore out of total 1,68000 candidates. The board officials said that 71,000 students couldn’t pass the exam.

Rawalpindi

The passing percentage remained at 43.66 pc in Rawalpindi as the result announced by the BISE.

According to board officials, 27,896 students passed the exam while 35,848 students remained unsuccessful in Rawalpindi.

Moreover, the education boards of DG Khan, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Faisalabad, Multan, Bahawalpur and Gujranwala also announced the intermediate part I result.