Bushra Bibi, sisters-in-law meet PTI chairman

The former first lady, Bushra Bibi met PTI chairman on Tuesday and enquired about the health and facilities for the former prime minister in the Adiala Jail.

As per the officials of the jail, Bushar Bebe and sisters of the PTI chairman had meeting with the former PM at the conference room of the jail.

The jail officers added further Bushra Bebe had a long discussion with the PTI chairman and sisters of the ex-prime minister also enquired about the health and facilities for the PTI chairman in the Jail.

