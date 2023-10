Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Sardar Ali Mardan Khan Domki called on caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar in Quetta today and briefed him about the Apex committee meeting being held to discuss the implementation of National Action Plan in the province.

The caretaker Chief Minister also apprised the Prime Minister of the province's law and order situation.

Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti was also present in the meeting.