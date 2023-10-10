CM visits Govt Pilot School Wahdat Road, inspects conditions

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid a visit to Government Pilot Higher Secondary School Wahdat Road on Monday. During his visit, he personally inspected the classrooms and engaged with the students. He also made a significant decision, prohibiting teachers from engaging in other duties, including elections, during school hours. CM Naqvi emphasized that teachers should solely focus on their responsibilities within school hours, ensuring that students receive uninterrupted education. To a request from the students, the CM announced plans to enhance the school’s canteen facility. Additionally, he declared that students would be provided with discounted travel options through the Speedo Bus service. Mohsin Naqvi issued directives for the enhancement of classroom conditions, as well as improvements to the school grounds and lawn. New appointments were made for teachers responsible for instructing students in the 11th and 12th grades, a move that was met with joy from the student body. Furthermore, he expressed his commitment to transforming the pilot school into a model educational institution. He also took the opportunity to review the implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for managing conjunctivitis. During his inspection, he interacted with students in various classrooms, including Class 6C, where he inquired about their studies, particularly in Islamiat. The students shared their enthusiasm for the subject and informed him about their upcoming Islamiat examination scheduled for October 16, which they were diligently preparing for. Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi personally examined the students’ assignments, addressing any concerns they raised. The students took the opportunity to capture moments with Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, seeking autographs and photographs as keepsakes.