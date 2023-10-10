Committee briefed on KP ombudsman service rules

Peshawar - The KP cabinet committee to review the Provincial Ombudsman Service Rules (Rules and Regulations) 2023 met in the committee room of Law Department under the chairmanship of the caretaker Provincial Minister for Law and Human Rights, Justice (Retd) Arshad Hussain Shah.

The Caretaker Minister for Social Welfare and Women’s Empowerment Justice (Retd) Irshad Qaiser, Secretary Establishment Akhtar Saeed Turk, Secretary Law, representatives of finance and officials of the provincial ombudsman participated in the meeting.

In the meeting was briefed on the Provincial Ombudsman Service Rules (Terms and Conditions) 2023 and the service rules were highlighted.

In the briefing, it was stated that the purpose of the rules is not to create new posts, but to make term and conditions for the existing employees to make comprehensive rules regarding punishment and rewards Provincial Minister of Law and Human Rights, Justice (Retd) Arshad Hussain Shah expressed displeasure over late making of the term and conditions and said that the service term and conditions should have been made with the establishment of the provincial ombudsman. Implementation of service rules will further improve the performance of employees.

He appreciated the efforts of Secretary Law for making of service rules. He further said that the provincial ombudsmen are trying to provide free justice to the people.