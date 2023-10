LAHORE - An anti-corruption court on Monday extended the interim bail of former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi’s wife Qaisara Elahi, son Rasikh Elahi and daughter-in-law Zahra Elahi till October 25 in the Ring Road extension project case. The court also sought reply from the prosecution on the bail applications, by the next date of hearing. Anticorruption Court Judge Ali Raza Awan conducted proceedings on the bail applications of the accused.