LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday granted post-arrest bail to former PTI MPA Shabbir Gujjar’s brother Khalid Gujjar, PTI Senior Vice President Lahore Division, in a case of attacking police during a raid. The court ordered the accused to furnish surety bonds of Rs 100,000 for availing the relief of bail. ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan heard the post-arrest bail petition filed by the accused. The court announced the verdict after hearing detailed arguments of the parties.