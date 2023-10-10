Tuesday, October 10, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

CS orders depts to depute grievance redressal commissioners

CS orders depts to depute grievance redressal commissioners
Our Staff Reporter
October 10, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  Chief Secretary (CS) Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman has ordered all the departments to depute grievance redressal commissioners for timely disposal of complaints. He issued these instructions while presiding over a meeting of the Administrative Secretaries’ Committee at the Civil Secretariat here on Monday. The Chief Secretary said that all departments should ensure early redress of grievances to avoid unnecessary litigation. He mentioned that the people would get relief from resolution of their complaints at the departmental level. He ordered that all departments should set up a portal to send pension cases online to the Accountant General’s office, adding that there should be no delay in the issuance of pension. He said that all service records and pension papers should be completed two years before the date of retirement. He said that the use of technology is indispensable to deal with the challenges of the 21st century. He suggested that the government officials must bring innovation in the working methods to improve performance. He said that the start of paperless working in departments has not only minimized expenses but also accelerated the pace of work. He said that an e-procurement system is being introduced in the departments to ensure transparency. The Chief Secretary also appreciated the reforms being carried out by the Accountant General Office for issuance of pensions and payment of bills.

Past in Perspective

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1696830448.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023