Tuesday, October 10, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Death anniversary of famous Urdu poet, writer Noon Meem Rashid observed  

Agencies
October 10, 2023
Lifestyle & Entertainment

ISLAMABAD - Death anniversary of renowned Urdu poet and writer, Nazar Muhammad Rashid commonly known as Noon Meem Rashid was observed on Monday. Born on August 1, 1910, in a  in village near Wazirabad, Gujranwala, he earned a Master’s Degree in economics from the Government College Lahore. Rashid served the UN and worked in many countries. He is considered to be the ‘father of modernism’ in Urdu Literature. Along with Faiz Ahmed Faiz, he was one of the great progressive poets in Pakistani literature. He rebelled against the traditional form of ‘ghazal’ and became the first major exponent of free verse in Urdu literature. His first book of free verse, Mavra, was published in 1940 and established him as a pioneering figure in free form Urdu poetry. Other works of Noon Meem Rashid  included Iran Main Ajnabi (A stranger in Iran), La = Insaan (Nothingness = Man), Gumaan ka Mumkin (Speculations) and Maqalat (Essays). He died in a London Hospital on October 9, 1975.

Death toll from flash floods in Indian Himalayas climbs to 74

Tags:

Agencies

Lifestyle & Entertainment

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1696830448.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023