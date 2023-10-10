Tuesday, October 10, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Drug peddler held with 2.280kg hashish

Our Staff Reporter
October 10, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

SIALKOT   -  Kotli Loharan police claimed to have arrested a notorious drug peddler with narcotics, here on Monday. According to police spokesperson, crackdown against drug peddlers is continued across the district. SHO Kotwali police station along with police team during special checking detained a notorious drug peddler, Zaheer alias Zaheeray Shah, and recovered 2.280kg hashish from his possession. Police said that the accused was also involved in 36 different cases. Police have sent the accused behind the bars after registering a case against him.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1696830448.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023