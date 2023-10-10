Dry weather likely to prevail over most parts of country: PMD

Dry weather is likely to prevail in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, rain with wind and thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and adjoining areas.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad fifteen degree centigrade, Lahore twenty, Karachi twenty-nine, Peshawar seventeen, Quetta twelve, Gilgit elven, Murree nine and Muzaffarabad sixteen degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain, wind and thunderstorm is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama and Anantnag nine degree centigrade, Jammu seventeen, Leh one, Shopian and Baramula eight degree centigrade.