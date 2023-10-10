Tuesday, October 10, 2023
ECP reserves ruling on plea for PTI chief's removal from party chairman slot
Web Desk
1:34 PM | October 10, 2023
 The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has reserved its ruling on plea seeking removal of PTI chief from party’s chairmanship and withdrawing bat from the party as an election symbol for contesting polls.

A five-member commission of the top election body of the country heard the plea seeking removal of PTI chief from party chairmanship. Petitioner Khalid

Mehmood Khan’s counsel appeared before the commission.

During the proceedings, petitioner’s counsel said PTI chairman had been convicted in Toshakhana case. He said in case of Nawaz Sharif an order was issued by the Supreme Court.

Member Election Commission from Sindh asked what clauses Election Act had in this regard. The lawyer said Political Parties Act had a clause in this regard but Election Act was silent in that context.

As the commission inquired from the petitioner’s counsel what would happen if PTI chairman’s appeal was accepted, the lawyer said the PTI chief would take back his office.

The chief election commissioner inquired about the difference between PTI chief and Nawaz Sharif cases. The lawyer said elder Sharif was disqualified by the

Supreme Court whereas ruling against PTI chairman was given by the ECP and the trial court.  Later, the ECP reserved its judgement on petition to remove PTI chief from the party chairmanship.

The ECP also reserved its ruling on maintainability or non-maintainability of the petition.  Moreover, the electoral watchdog saved its ruling to be announced later on a petition seeking withdrawal of electoral symbol bat from the PTI.

