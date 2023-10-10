‘Education without discrimination at reasonable fees aim of AIOU’

Rawalpindi-The Regional Director Rawalpindi Allama Iqbal Open University Mrs Nasreen Hameed Khan on Monday said that the aim of the university is to provide higher education to male and female students without discrimination on the basis of reasonable fees.

“This is the reason why more than 1.1 million students from Matriculation to PhD have chosen Allama Iqbal Open University for their education. We want to make education universal so there is no age limit for admission. The importance of the degree of Allama Iqbal Open University is recognised at the international level. Students who want to get higher education at low fees should enrol in Allama Iqbal Open University.

There are 54 regional offices of the university across the country providing online services to their students to acquire education at par with international educational standards. I will continue the struggle to popularise education throughout my life, this is the goal of my life. ‘Education for All’ is our slogan,” Mrs Nasreen Hameed Khan remarked while speaking in an important conversation.

AIOU Regional Director Rawalpindi said that Allama Iqbal Open University is the best educational institution for deserving students. The purpose of the university is to promote education without discrimination. A student who secures 33% marks in FA is eligible to take admission in BA programme of the Open University, while such facility is not provided by private educational institutions. She said that the university has also introduced two and a half and two year BS programmes.

“We want to make education universal so there is no age limit for admission. The university offers online courses every year. Students are given face-to-face coaching. Workshops and seminars are organised from time to time for educational guidance. Let me tell you here that from January 15, MPhil and PhD students will be able to take admission in the university. Students are requested to focus on their studies instead of believing such baseless rumours. Our university also has the same status as the other universities of HEC,” she maintained.

AIOU Regional Director Rawalpindi said, “The doors of our university are always open for every student including the students unable to get higher education from expensive university. AIOU provides the same high quality education to its students at a very low fee. We also provide financial assistants to all deserving students.”

Mrs Nasreen Hamid Khan said that due to economic constraints, the fees of matric, FA and BA students are reduced or waived. The university provides free education to orphans, widows, transgenders, blind and prisoners. 50% fee is waived for disabled people. She said this time 26000 students from Murree and Rawalpindi districts have submitted their admission forms.