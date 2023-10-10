Fatal outcome for injured cop in DIK attack

Dera ismail khan - A police officer, previously injured in an assault on the Hathala Police Station the previous night, tragically succumbed to his wounds on Monday.

In the late hours of Sunday night, a band of approximately 30 terrorists launched the attack on the Hathala Police Station, situated along the Dera Ismail Khan-Tank Road.

This offensive resulted in injuries to two police officials. One of the injured, Constable Wakeelzada from Buner district, a member of the Elite Force, lost his life due to the injuries.

The assailants were armed with hand grenades and rocket launchers, mounting a two-pronged assault on the police station. Their initial actions included hurling hand grenades at the police station and targeting thermal gun cameras, ultimately damaging the main entrance gate of the facility.

The police responded swiftly and engaged in a firefight, compelling the attackers to retreat and flee from the scene.