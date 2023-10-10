FIA arrests four human traffickers in Gujrat

LAHORE - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Gujrat chapter arrested four suspects including three human traffickers during separate operations on Monday. The detainees including Muhammad Azam, Saddam Hussain, and Liaqat Cheema, were allegedly involved in assisting citizens with illegal borders crossing for several years. By luring citizens with fake promises of guaranteed employment opportunities in foreign countries, the suspects used to collect significant money from the civilians. The accused took Rs 6 million from one of the citizens, assuring him of facilitating counterfeit documents that would help his son and cousin to travel to Italy via Libya. Meanwhile, in another operation, the FIA officials successfully arrested a wanted individual Tahir Iqbal – who was engaged in an illegal currency exchange. The FIA officials successfully apprehended the suspects and recovered numerous receipts, registers, and mobile phones from the possession of the arrested individuals.