Tuesday, October 10, 2023
Four matches decided on opening day of Premier Super League  

STAFF REPORT
October 10, 2023
Sports

LAHORE - The 7th Premier Super Corporate Cricket League has rolled into action as four matches were played on the opening day of the event with Uni Softwares, AMT, UB Sports and CBS emerging as victorious. At Valencia Cricket Ground, Uni Softwares defeated Netsol by four wickets. Netsol scored 152 runs while batting first and in reply, Uni Softwares reached the target for the loss of four wickets. At Aligarh Ground, UB Sports outplayed Descon by five wickets. Descon, batting first, scored 127runs for the loss of all wickets. In reply, UB reached home losing five wickets. In the third match, AMT outclassed DPS by six wickets. DPS’s target of 126 runs was achieved by AMT at the loss of four wickets. In the fourth match, CBS defeated Accountant General Pakistan by four wickets. AGP could score 114 all out while in response, CBS achieved the target for the loss of six wickets. 

STAFF REPORT

Sports

