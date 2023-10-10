Gas cylinder blast injures two in Karachi

KARACHI-At least two people were injured when a gas cylinder exploded in a shop located at Karachi’s Maskan Chowrangi on Monday. According to initial information from police, two cylinders exploded inside a fast-food shop, which was closed. Due to the intensity of the blast, two passersby were injured. Several vehicles and motorcycles were also damaged in the blast. The injured have been moved to the nearest hospital, the police said.

Meanwhile, three people including the shop owner have been arrested by the police. The arrested have been shifted to the police station for legal action.