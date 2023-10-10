Tuesday, October 10, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Good films play crucial role in transforming society, says Solangi

Good films play crucial role in transforming society, says Solangi
Agencies
October 10, 2023
Lifestyle & Entertainment

ISLAMABAD-Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Monday highlighted the pivotal role played by good films in promoting tolerance and civility within the society. Addressing the audience at the “Naqash Digital Film Festival 2023”, he said films had played a historical role in fostering positive values in the society including ethics, morality, empathy, and above all, a deep sense of humanity. The minister lauded the Fatima Jinnah University for organising such a “great event” in collaboration with international partners. “Good films are like good parents that nurture you and teach you morals and ethics. They help you become good human beings because good films teach you empathy, care for humanity, and how to resolve conflicts,” he added. Solangi also acknowledged the transformative impact of digital technology in empowering the younger generation with filmmaking skills. He congratulated the winners and encouraged the youth to remain determined in their pursuits while keeping their “critical faculties” alive.  Solangi highlighted the challenges faced by the society, including intolerance, xenophobia, and extremism, urging the youth to cultivate tolerance for diverse perspectives. Speaking about the critical phase Pakistan was undergoing, Solangi called for unity and collective efforts to overcome societal challenges. He expressed gratitude to Fatima Jinnah University and international partners for organising the festival and assured the young people of the government’s support. “Let me assure you as the Minister for Information that our doors are open for the young people. We will do our best until our last day in office,” he affirmed.

Death toll from flash floods in Indian Himalayas climbs to 74

Tags:

Agencies

Lifestyle & Entertainment

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1696830448.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023