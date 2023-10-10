‘Govt taking steps to provide higher education opportunities’

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Finance, Excise Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Ahmed Rasool Bangash on Monday said that the caretaker KP government is taking practical steps along with awareness to provide opportunities for higher education and employment to the students and scholars.

Addressing the ceremony of ‘Chevening Scholarship Alumni programme’ organised by the British High Commission Pakistan at a local hotel, the minister said, “It is need of the hour to utilise different types of scholarships for the educated youth to advance in higher education and practical field.”