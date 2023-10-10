Tuesday, October 10, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

‘Govt taking steps to provide higher education opportunities’

Our Staff Reporter
October 10, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR   -   Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Finance, Excise Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Ahmed Rasool Bangash on Monday said that the caretaker KP government is taking practical steps along with awareness to provide opportunities for higher education and employment to the students and scholars.

Addressing the ceremony of ‘Chevening Scholarship Alumni programme’ organised by the British High Commission Pakistan at a local hotel, the minister said, “It is need of the hour to utilise different types of scholarships for the educated youth to advance in higher education and practical field.”

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1696830448.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023