Harmful treatment of children

Through this newspaper, I would like to draw the attention of those individuals in Pakistan who hold positions of power to an extremely distressing narrative concerning the mistreatment of children.

In the current circumstances, it has become alarmingly common to witness children being subjected to exploitation, bought and sold, engaged in menial tasks, and exposed to injustice and abuse. Regrettably, children are often seen as a means to earn money, which has a profoundly negative impact on both the children themselves and society at large. Such mistreatment leaves children feeling weak, vulnerable, and marginalized.

As a result, they may develop feelings of resentment, seek revenge, struggle to forgive, treat others poorly, and hold others responsible for their own circumstances. This perpetuates a cycle of negativity and hinders the overall progress and well-being of our nation. Education emerges as the only viable solution to eradicate these abhorrent practices. Only through education can we hope to put an end to the issues plaguing our society. By providing children with quality education, we equip them with the knowledge, skills, and values necessary to break free from the chains of exploitation and abuse. Moreover, love, compassion, and empathy are essential in addressing these deeply rooted problems.

By fostering an environment of empathy and compassion, we can create a society that values and protects its children, ensuring their safety, well-being, and development. I earnestly appeal to the rulers of our country to take immediate and decisive action to prevent this intolerable narrative from persisting. It is their responsibility to fulfil their role in eradicating these grave injustices and to prioritise the provision of quality education for all children.

By doing so, we can eliminate these pressing issues and empower individuals to make a positive difference in their own lives and the lives of others. MARYAM FAHEEM, Karachi.