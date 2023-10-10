Tuesday, October 10, 2023
Hesco recovers Rs3,064.89m during ongoing drive

OUR STAFF REPORT
October 10, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD-The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has recovered Rs3,064.89 million from consumers during its ongoing operation against power theft and defaulters, launched on September 7, 2023, in the region. According to a statement issued by the HESCO spokesperson, just yesterday, the HESCO authorities recovered over Rs18.6 million at the circle level. Out of which, Hyderabad Circle contributed Rs4.7 million, Laar Circle Rs3.2 million, Nawabshah circle Rs8.6 million and Mirpurkhas circle recovered over Rs2 million.

OUR STAFF REPORT

