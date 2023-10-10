IHC issues notices to ex-COAS, ISI chief

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday issued notices to former army chief Gen (Retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa and former ISI chief Lt. Gen (Retd) Faiz Hameed and others in a petition seeking registration of case against them for allegedly ‘misrepresenting events’.

A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq issued notices to the respondents after hearing a petition seeking action against them for allegedly violating laws pertaining to retired servicemen by distorting facts of various events during media interviews. A petitioner Syed Muhmmad Atif Ali filed the writ petition for directions to Director General FIA to register a criminal case against the Former Army Chief and former DG ISI while he also sought media ban on certain items. In his written order, the IHC Chief Justice said that through the instant petition, the petitioner sought direction to DG FIA to take action on his application seeking registration of case and also issue a direction to the respondents to take action on his application. During the hearing, Raja Rizwan Abbasi Advocate, counsel for the petitioner, contended that despite the request has been made by the petitioner, no action till to date has been taken. He further contended that the bare reading of the application indicates that a cognizable offence is made out. After hearing the arguments, the IHC bench issued notices to the respondents and deferred the hearing till November 28.