Imran Khan, Qureshi to be indicted in cipher case on Oct 17

ISLAMABAD - PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi will be indicted in the cipher case on October 17 as a proper trial of the case has begun.

During a hearing of the cipher case in Adiala Jail Rawalpindi, Special Court established under the Official Secrets Act Judge Abul Hasnaat Zulqernain also summoned all government witnesses.

The FIA special prosecutor told the court that Imran Khan and Qureshi had been provided copies of the case. Prosecutor Zulfiqar Abbas Naqvi said they could not provide the complete case record but have handed over whatever was important. The special prosecutor said it is the domain of the foreign secretary whom to send the cipher to depending on the nature of the contents of the document and its significance.

Barrister Salman Safdar added that the amendment to the Official Secrets Act was made in bad faith and has already been challenged.

The hearing was attended by Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi and sister Aleema Khan.

Speaking to the media outside the jail, defence lawyer Sher Afzal Marwat said they will be challenging the order pronounced. Salman Safdar said the PTI chief and vice chairman refused to receive the copies of the case. They said the judge tried to get into a harsh conversation with Imran Khan, adding that they did not sign the indictment notice and will challenge the decision.

Marwat quoted Imran Khan as saying that he is being treated worse than terrorists as he is imprisoned in a small cage where he couldn’t even walk. The judge had promised to visit and check out the conditions himself. Barrister Salman Safdar said a fair trial could not be conducted in a closed room in jail.