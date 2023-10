DIR LOWER - Commissioner Malakand Saqib Raza Aslam on Monday directed the district administrations in the division and PESCO to continue indiscriminate action against power pilferers.

Presiding over a meeting, he directed all the deputy commissioners to review the operations against the power pilferage on a daily basis and take strict action against pilferers, defaulters, illegal consumers of PESCO and officials involved in meter tampering.