Irsa releases 141,200 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD-Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 141,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 74,600 cusecs. According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1530.41 feet and was 1322.41 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded at 41,800 cusecs and 75,000 cusecs respectively. The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1218.19 feet, which was 168.19 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded at 6,600 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs respectively. The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded at 79,800, 71,800, 60,400 and 23,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 10,200 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 4,300 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.