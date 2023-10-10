Jamal Shah opens Wildlife Art Exhibition

ISLAMABAD- Caretaker Federal Minister of National Heritage and Culture, Jamal Shah, on Monday, inaugurated the Wildlife Art Exhibition at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), highlighting Pakistan’s exquisite natural beauty.

The two-day exhibition showcases the exceptional skills of two self-taught wildlife artists, Ahsan Qureshi and Kamran Qureshi.

In his remarks, Jamal Shah highly praised the work of both artists, adding that their stunning artwork aims to showcase the beauty and diversity of the wildlife of Pakistan.

They have a passion for the conservation of nature for which, through their work, they hope to generate awareness and call for collective action, said the minister.

The event marks a significant moment in Pakistan’s art scene, showcasing the profound passion for nature and wildlife shared by these gifted artists.

Both Ahsan Qureshi and Kamran Qureshi have translated their childhood experiences of hunting and trekking with their father into hyper-realistic paintings. Their dedication to wildlife conservation and their meticulous portrayal of Pakistan’s endangered species have earned them recognition, both nationally and internationally.

Ahsan Qureshi and Kamran Qureshi’s artworks, rendered in oils and watercolours, encapsulate the essence of freedom from spatial constraints.

Through their brushstrokes, they delicately balance the relationship between humanity and nature, drawing attention to the fragile harmony between the two. The exhibition promises a unique opportunity for art enthusiasts and nature lovers to immerse themselves in the rich biodiversity of Pakistan.

The stunning artworks not only captivate the senses but also serve as a poignant reminder of the urgent need for wildlife preservation in the country.

The exhibition will remain on display until Sunday, 15th October, offering visitors a week-long chance to appreciate the masterpieces.

Director General PNCA Ayub Jamali and artists Ahsan Qureshi and Kamran Qureshi were also present on the occasion.