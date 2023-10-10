Judicial Autonomy

In Pakistan’s legal arena, a significant legal battle is currently unfolding, highlighting the complex relationship between legislative and constitutional powers. The focal point of this dispute is the Supreme Court Act 2023, as it is raising critical questions about the delicate balance between the judiciary’s autonomy and the role of Parliament in passing legislation on such matters. This case has underscored the need for a judicious equilibrium between these two pillars of governance, each vital in upholding the nation’s rule of law.

The government’s insistence on exerting control over the composition of benches handling constitutional matters through the SCA is a matter of concern. It is imperative that the government respects the separation of powers and recognises the primacy of the law. The SC, as the custodian of justice, must have the inherent authority to regulate its own practice and procedure, free from parliamentary interference. This separation ensures that the judiciary remains independent, capable of safeguarding the rule of law without undue external influence.

This principle is not just a matter of judicial prerogative; it is the bedrock of a robust democratic system. An independent judiciary guarantees citizens’ rights, maintains a system of checks and balances, and upholds the sanctity of the Constitution. The SCA, by allowing the executive to have a significant say in the formation of benches, risks undermining the judiciary’s authority and its ability to dispense impartial justice. This, in turn, could erode public trust in the legal system, threatening the very foundation of justice in Pakistan.

While checks and balances are crucial to a functioning democracy, the government must exercise caution when attempting to curtail the judiciary’s authority. The power struggle between the executive and the judiciary can have far-reaching consequences. It is essential to remember that the judiciary’s autonomy is not an encroachment on parliamentary authority but rather a safeguard against potential abuses of power.

We must not forget that the strength of our legal system lies in its ability to uphold justice impartially, transcending the shifting tides of political power. By respecting the separation of powers and upholding the rule of law, Pakistan can strengthen its democratic institutions and ensure justice prevails for all its citizens.