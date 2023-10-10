KP CS for joint effort to eradicate polio

PESHAWAR - KP Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary on Monday directed authorities to vaccinate every eligible child against the crippling polio virus. He stressed the need for meticulous monitoring of anti-polio drives to ensure complete eradication of the virus from the region.

The Chief Secretary gave the instructions on his visit to several parts of the provincial capital including Hayatabad and Rigi to monitor the anti-polio campaign, along with Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Afaq Wazir.

Chief Secretary personally met with polio workers and appreciated them for their excellent performance during the campaign.